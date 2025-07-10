Alpha Tau Medical’s Innovative Approach to Pancreatic Cancer Treatment: A Clinical Study Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd ((DRTS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd is conducting a clinical study titled A Study to Assess the Safety of Intratumoral Diffusing Alpha Radiation Emitters With Chemotherapy for the Treatment of Locally Advanced and Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Alpha DaRT in combination with chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer patients, focusing on safety outcomes and survival rates. This study is significant as it explores a novel treatment approach for a challenging cancer type.

The intervention being tested is the Diffusing Alpha Radiation Emitters Therapy (DaRT), a device designed to deliver targeted alpha radiation to tumors. This therapy is intended to improve treatment outcomes when combined with chemotherapy.

The study is interventional, with a non-randomized, parallel assignment of patients into two cohorts: locally advanced and metastatic pancreatic cancer. It is an open-label study, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment.

The study began on June 17, 2025, with primary completion expected shortly thereafter. The last update was submitted on July 9, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This clinical update could positively impact Alpha Tau Medical’s stock performance by showcasing innovation in cancer treatment, potentially attracting investor interest. The study’s success may also influence the competitive landscape in oncology, where novel therapies are highly sought after.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

