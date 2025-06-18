Alpha Professional Holdings to Review Annual Results and Dividend

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0948) ) has shared an update.

Alpha Professional Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on June 30, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s annual results for the year ending March 31, 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring a dividend, which could have implications for stakeholders and reflect on the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

More about Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd.

Alpha Professional Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 948. The company operates in an industry that involves various subsidiaries, although specific products or services are not detailed in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 60,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$80.33M

