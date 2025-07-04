Alpha Professional Holdings Announces Major Tenancy Agreements Amid Compliance Oversight

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0948) ) just unveiled an update.

Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd. has entered into major tenancy agreements for leasing a portion of a property from October 2024 to September 2026, valued at approximately HK$35,206,000. This transaction is classified as a major transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring shareholder approval, which has been obtained from Well Dynasty Investments Limited, holding a majority share. The company acknowledged non-compliance with reporting requirements due to management oversight but has since taken steps to address this issue.

More about Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd.

Alpha Professional Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 948. The company is involved in transactions related to property leasing, as evidenced by its recent tenancy agreements.

Average Trading Volume: 62,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$76.84M

