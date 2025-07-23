Alpha Modus Holdings Enters Licensing Agreement with CashX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alpha Modus Holdings ( (AMOD) ) has provided an update.

On July 21, 2025, Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. entered into a licensing agreement with CashX, granting them exclusive rights to use CashX’s applications and prepaid card for product sales in the U.S. Alpha Modus will pay CashX $1,000 initially and issue $10 million in common stock upon meeting certain revenue or earnings milestones. The agreement also requires Alpha Modus to invest between $500,000 and $2 million over 24 months to utilize the licensed intellectual property. Additionally, on or about July 16, 2025, Alpha Modus issued shares of Class A common stock to directors, a sales consultant, and a third-party lender as part of various compensation and settlement agreements, increasing their outstanding shares to 41,173,558.

Alpha Modus Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 410,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.04M

