Alpha Modus Holdings Enters Exchange Agreement with CEO Trusts

Alpha Modus Holdings ( (AMOD) ) has provided an announcement.

On May 27, 2025, Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. entered into an exchange agreement with four family trusts associated with its CEO, William Alessi. The agreement involves exchanging 3,200,000 shares of Series C Preferred Stock for 26,079,868 shares of Class A common stock, with restrictions on transferring the new shares until June 13, 2026. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s stock structure by increasing the common stock holdings of the CEO’s family trusts without additional financial consideration, potentially influencing future company decisions and shareholder dynamics.

More about Alpha Modus Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 362,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $17.01M

