Alpha Modus Holdings Enters Consulting Agreements for Kiosk Rollout

The latest announcement is out from Alpha Modus Holdings ( (AMOD) ).

On October 24, 2025, Alpha Modus Holdings entered into consulting agreements with Rucus Holdings LLC and Leron Group LLC to facilitate the rollout of its financial services kiosks with a major US retailer. As part of these agreements, Alpha Modus issued shares of Class A common stock to both Rucus and Leron, leveraging their marketing and sales expertise to secure kiosk placements. The issuance of these securities was conducted under an exemption from registration requirements, as both Rucus and Leron were accredited investors.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on the deployment of financial services kiosks.

Average Trading Volume: 222,404

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $46.16M

