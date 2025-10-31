Alpha HPA Limited Issues 20 Million Unquoted Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Alpha HPA Limited ( (AU:A4N) ).

Alpha HPA Limited announced the issuance of 20 million unquoted options set to expire on October 31, 2029, with an exercise price of $1.00. This move is part of previously announced transactions and reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial flexibility and support its long-term growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:A4N) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target.

More about Alpha HPA Limited

Alpha HPA Limited operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on the production of high purity alumina (HPA) and related products. The company targets markets that require high-quality alumina for applications such as LED lighting, lithium-ion batteries, and other high-tech applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,298,390

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$858.6M



