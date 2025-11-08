Alpha Bank Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Alpha Bank ( (APHBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alpha Bank presented to its investors.

Alpha Bank, a leading financial institution in Greece, provides a range of services including retail, corporate banking, and asset management. In its Q3 2025 earnings report, Alpha Bank highlighted a reported profit after tax of €186.7 million and a normalized profit of €217.2 million, indicating a robust performance amidst challenging market conditions. Key financial metrics showed a 12.9% return on tangible book value and a fully-loaded CET1 ratio of 15.7%. The bank also reported a significant increase in customer deposits and a successful issuance of a Green Senior Preferred Bond. The acquisition of AstroBank was completed, enhancing Alpha Bank’s position in Cyprus. Looking forward, Alpha Bank remains focused on sustainable growth and strategic partnerships, with plans to host an Investor Day in 2026 to outline future priorities.

