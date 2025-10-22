Alpen Co., Ltd. Announces Disposal of Treasury Stock for Executive Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alpen Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3028) ) has shared an update.

Alpen Co., Ltd. announced the disposal of 9,485 shares of its treasury stock as part of a Restricted Stock Compensation Plan aimed at incentivizing directors and executive officers. This move is designed to align the interests of management with shareholders and promote long-term corporate value enhancement. The disposal involves a total amount of ¥21,682,710, with transfer restrictions on the allocated shares to ensure continued service by the eligible recipients.

Alpen Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing sports and outdoor products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Nagoya Stock Exchange Premier Market.

