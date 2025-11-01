Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong TTR Growth Amid Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong TTR Growth Amid Challenges

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong TTR Growth Amid Challenges

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ((ALNY)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ recent earnings call painted a picture of optimism tempered with caution. The company showcased remarkable growth in its TTR franchise and highlighted significant advancements in its pipeline, indicating a positive outlook for future performance. However, challenges such as decreased gross margins and increased expenses, alongside ongoing pricing negotiations in Europe, were also acknowledged.

Record Growth in TTR Franchise Revenues

The earnings call revealed that the TTR franchise revenues soared to $724 million, marking a staggering 135% year-over-year growth. This impressive increase was largely driven by the successful launch of AMVUTTRA CM in the U.S., which alone saw a 194% year-over-year revenue boost.

Global Commercial Success

Alnylam reported a combined net product revenue of $851 million, reflecting a 103% growth year-over-year and a 27% increase from the previous quarter. This global commercial success underscores the company’s robust market presence and strategic execution.

Pipeline Advancements

The company announced the initiation of two new Phase III trials: the ZENITH cardiovascular outcomes trial for zilebesiran in hypertension and the TRITON-PN study for nucresiran in hATTR-PN. These advancements highlight Alnylam’s commitment to expanding its therapeutic offerings.

Financial Performance and Guidance Increase

Alnylam raised its total net product revenue guidance for 2025 to a range of $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion, a $275 million increase at the midpoint. This upward revision reflects the company’s confidence in its continued financial and operational strength.

Expansion and Adoption of AMVUTTRA

The launch of AMVUTTRA ATTR-CM has doubled patient demand, with the health system setup nearly complete in all priority health systems, indicating a successful market penetration strategy.

Decrease in Gross Margin

The gross margin on product sales decreased to 77% from 80% the previous year, primarily due to increased royalties on AMVUTTRA, highlighting a challenge in maintaining profitability.

Challenges in European Market

Pricing and reimbursement negotiations in Europe, particularly in Germany, are still in early stages, leading to modest contributions expected from ex-U.S. markets in 2025. This presents a hurdle in Alnylam’s global expansion efforts.

Increased Expenses

Non-GAAP R&D expenses rose by 23% and SG&A expenses by 35% compared to last year, driven by multiple Phase III clinical studies and the AMVUTTRA ATTR-CM launch, reflecting the company’s aggressive investment in growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

The earnings call provided robust forward-looking guidance, with Alnylam reporting total product revenues of $851 million, a 103% increase year-over-year. The company increased its total net product revenue guidance for 2025 to a range of $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion, underscoring confidence in sustained growth. This optimism is supported by the ongoing success of the AMVUTTRA ATTR-CM launch and other commercial products.

In summary, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings call highlighted a strong growth trajectory, driven by the TTR franchise and strategic pipeline advancements. While challenges such as decreased margins and European market hurdles remain, the company’s increased financial guidance and robust performance suggest a promising future. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how Alnylam navigates these challenges while capitalizing on its growth opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement