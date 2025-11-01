Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong TTR Growth Amid Challenges

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ((ALNY)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ recent earnings call painted a picture of optimism tempered with caution. The company showcased remarkable growth in its TTR franchise and highlighted significant advancements in its pipeline, indicating a positive outlook for future performance. However, challenges such as decreased gross margins and increased expenses, alongside ongoing pricing negotiations in Europe, were also acknowledged.

Record Growth in TTR Franchise Revenues

The earnings call revealed that the TTR franchise revenues soared to $724 million, marking a staggering 135% year-over-year growth. This impressive increase was largely driven by the successful launch of AMVUTTRA CM in the U.S., which alone saw a 194% year-over-year revenue boost.

Global Commercial Success

Alnylam reported a combined net product revenue of $851 million, reflecting a 103% growth year-over-year and a 27% increase from the previous quarter. This global commercial success underscores the company’s robust market presence and strategic execution.

Pipeline Advancements

The company announced the initiation of two new Phase III trials: the ZENITH cardiovascular outcomes trial for zilebesiran in hypertension and the TRITON-PN study for nucresiran in hATTR-PN. These advancements highlight Alnylam’s commitment to expanding its therapeutic offerings.

Financial Performance and Guidance Increase

Alnylam raised its total net product revenue guidance for 2025 to a range of $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion, a $275 million increase at the midpoint. This upward revision reflects the company’s confidence in its continued financial and operational strength.

Expansion and Adoption of AMVUTTRA

The launch of AMVUTTRA ATTR-CM has doubled patient demand, with the health system setup nearly complete in all priority health systems, indicating a successful market penetration strategy.

Decrease in Gross Margin

The gross margin on product sales decreased to 77% from 80% the previous year, primarily due to increased royalties on AMVUTTRA, highlighting a challenge in maintaining profitability.

Challenges in European Market

Pricing and reimbursement negotiations in Europe, particularly in Germany, are still in early stages, leading to modest contributions expected from ex-U.S. markets in 2025. This presents a hurdle in Alnylam’s global expansion efforts.

Increased Expenses

Non-GAAP R&D expenses rose by 23% and SG&A expenses by 35% compared to last year, driven by multiple Phase III clinical studies and the AMVUTTRA ATTR-CM launch, reflecting the company’s aggressive investment in growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

The earnings call provided robust forward-looking guidance, with Alnylam reporting total product revenues of $851 million, a 103% increase year-over-year. The company increased its total net product revenue guidance for 2025 to a range of $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion, underscoring confidence in sustained growth. This optimism is supported by the ongoing success of the AMVUTTRA ATTR-CM launch and other commercial products.

In summary, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings call highlighted a strong growth trajectory, driven by the TTR franchise and strategic pipeline advancements. While challenges such as decreased margins and European market hurdles remain, the company’s increased financial guidance and robust performance suggest a promising future. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how Alnylam navigates these challenges while capitalizing on its growth opportunities.

