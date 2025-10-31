Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( (ALNY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leading biotechnology company specializing in RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, focusing on innovative treatments for rare and prevalent diseases. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announced significant financial growth, with total net product revenues reaching $851 million, marking a 103% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the success of its TTR franchise, particularly AMVUTTRA, which saw a 135% increase in revenues.

Key highlights from the report include the robust performance of AMVUTTRA, which achieved $685 million in global net product revenues, and the initiation of new clinical trials such as the ZENITH Phase 3 trial for zilebesiran in hypertension and the TRITON-PN Phase 3 trial for nucresiran in hATTR-PN. Additionally, Alnylam raised its 2025 guidance for total net product revenues to between $2.95 billion and $3.05 billion.

The company’s strategic advancements in its pipeline, including the presentation of new data from the HELIOS-B Phase 3 study, underscore its commitment to delivering innovative RNAi therapeutics. Alnylam’s collaborations, particularly with Roche, have also contributed to its revenue growth, with significant milestone payments recognized during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Alnylam remains focused on expanding its pipeline and achieving sustainable profitability. The company continues to position itself as a leader in the biotech industry, with a strong foundation for future growth driven by its innovative RNAi therapeutic platform.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue