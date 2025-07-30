Almawave Strengthens European AI Leadership with Strategic Investments and New Partnerships

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Almawave S.p.A. ( (IT:AIW) ) has shared an announcement.

In the first half of 2025, Almawave reported total revenues of 22.8 million euros, with significant investments of 8 million euros in its IA Velvet platform and other AI solutions. The company achieved a positive net profit of 1.2 million euros and maintained a cash-positive financial position. Almawave’s strategic focus on technological innovation and international expansion has strengthened its position in the European AI market, with the launch of the Velvet family of large-scale language models and collaborations with global partners. These efforts aim to ensure sustainable and competitive growth, enhancing Almawave’s leadership in the industry.

Almawave S.p.A. is an Italian company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, part of the Almaviva Group, and operates in the Data & Artificial Intelligence sector. The company focuses on developing proprietary technological solutions and offers services across various sectors, including healthcare, transport, public administration, water, and tourism.

