Alligator Energy Releases Updated Corporate Governance Statement

Alligator Energy Ltd ( (AU:AGE) ) has issued an announcement.

Alligator Energy Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2025, which is available on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, highlighting its commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations. This move is expected to enhance stakeholder confidence and align with industry standards.

More about Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium resources. The company is committed to advancing its projects with a focus on sustainable and responsible mining practices.

Average Trading Volume: 18,157,755

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$124.2M

