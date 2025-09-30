Alligator Bioscience Expands Share Count Following Warrant Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alligator Bioscience AB ( (SE:ATORX) ) has provided an update.

Alligator Bioscience AB has announced an increase in the number of shares and votes due to the exercise of warrants from a previous rights issue. This change, effective as of September 30, 2025, results in a total of 43,813,672 shares, all of which are ordinary shares with one vote each. The increase in shares and votes could potentially strengthen Alligator Bioscience’s market position by providing additional capital for its ongoing research and development efforts in cancer therapies.

More about Alligator Bioscience AB

Alligator Bioscience AB operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of antibody-based therapies for cancer treatment. The company is known for its innovative approach in the immuno-oncology sector, aiming to enhance the body’s immune response to combat cancer cells.

Average Trading Volume: 508,041

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK206.8M

