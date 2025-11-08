Allied Gold Shines in Q3 Earnings Call

Allied Gold Corporation ((TSE:AAUC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Allied Gold Corporation painted a picture of robust operational performance and a promising outlook for the future. The company reported significant progress on key projects, despite facing geopolitical risks in Mali and the impact of higher gold prices on costs. The overall sentiment was positive, buoyed by strong cash generation, successful project expansions, and anticipated improvements in production and costs in the coming quarters.

Strong Q3 Operational Performance

The third quarter was marked by a solid operational performance for Allied Gold, with production reaching just over 87,000 ounces. The company reported strong cash generation, with adjusted EBITDA coming in at just under $110 million and operating cash flow nearing $200 million. These figures underscore the company’s ability to maintain robust financial health amid challenging market conditions.

Sadiola Phase 1 Expansion Progress

Allied Gold made significant strides in the Sadiola Phase 1 expansion, completing the mechanical installation of the new mill and crushing circuit. The mobile pebble crusher is set to commence operations in December, marking a key milestone in the project that is expected to enhance production capabilities.

Improved All-in Sustaining Costs

The company reported a notable improvement in all-in sustaining costs, which decreased by 11% compared to the second quarter, coming in at $2,092 per ounce. Further reductions are anticipated in the fourth quarter, reflecting Allied Gold’s commitment to cost efficiency.

Agbaou Production Increase

The Agbaou mine experienced a remarkable 43% increase in production quarter-over-quarter, driven by higher grades and increased throughput. This boost in production highlights the mine’s potential to contribute significantly to Allied Gold’s overall output.

Strong Cash Position

At the end of the third quarter, Allied Gold reported cash balances of just over $262 million. This strong liquidity position provides the company with the financial flexibility needed to support upcoming projects and expansions.

Positive Outlook for Q4 and 2026

Looking ahead, Allied Gold has set high expectations for the fourth quarter, with production anticipated to rise by up to 40% compared to the third quarter. The company also foresees significant improvements in costs and financial performance by 2026, driven by ongoing project developments and expansions.

Geopolitical Risks in Mali

While Allied Gold faces challenges in Mali due to recent fuel supply disruptions and potential civil unrest, these issues have not yet directly impacted the mines. The company remains vigilant in monitoring the situation to mitigate any potential risks.

Higher Royalties Due to Gold Prices

Despite improvements in operational efficiency, Allied Gold’s all-in sustaining costs were affected by higher royalties resulting from increased gold prices. This factor underscores the complex dynamics of operating in a fluctuating commodity market.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Allied Gold’s guidance for the upcoming fiscal quarter and beyond remains optimistic. The company anticipates a notable increase in production at Sadiola and Bonikro, with expectations of up to 40% growth in the fourth quarter. The Sadiola Phase 1 expansion and Kurmuk development are on track, with Kurmuk expected to commence production by mid-2026. Allied Gold aims to exceed 375,000 ounces in production by 2025, with consistent quarterly outputs of 100,000 ounces at improved costs.

In conclusion, Allied Gold Corporation’s earnings call highlighted a strong operational performance and a positive outlook for the future. Despite facing geopolitical challenges and higher costs due to gold prices, the company remains well-positioned financially and operationally to achieve its growth objectives. Investors can look forward to continued progress on key projects and improvements in production and cost efficiency.

