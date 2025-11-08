Allied Gold Shines in Q3 Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Allied Gold Shines in Q3 Earnings Call

Allied Gold Shines in Q3 Earnings Call

Allied Gold Corporation ((TSE:AAUC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for Allied Gold Corporation painted a picture of robust operational performance and a promising outlook for the future. The company reported significant progress on key projects, despite facing geopolitical risks in Mali and the impact of higher gold prices on costs. The overall sentiment was positive, buoyed by strong cash generation, successful project expansions, and anticipated improvements in production and costs in the coming quarters.

Strong Q3 Operational Performance

The third quarter was marked by a solid operational performance for Allied Gold, with production reaching just over 87,000 ounces. The company reported strong cash generation, with adjusted EBITDA coming in at just under $110 million and operating cash flow nearing $200 million. These figures underscore the company’s ability to maintain robust financial health amid challenging market conditions.

Sadiola Phase 1 Expansion Progress

Allied Gold made significant strides in the Sadiola Phase 1 expansion, completing the mechanical installation of the new mill and crushing circuit. The mobile pebble crusher is set to commence operations in December, marking a key milestone in the project that is expected to enhance production capabilities.

Improved All-in Sustaining Costs

The company reported a notable improvement in all-in sustaining costs, which decreased by 11% compared to the second quarter, coming in at $2,092 per ounce. Further reductions are anticipated in the fourth quarter, reflecting Allied Gold’s commitment to cost efficiency.

Agbaou Production Increase

The Agbaou mine experienced a remarkable 43% increase in production quarter-over-quarter, driven by higher grades and increased throughput. This boost in production highlights the mine’s potential to contribute significantly to Allied Gold’s overall output.

Strong Cash Position

At the end of the third quarter, Allied Gold reported cash balances of just over $262 million. This strong liquidity position provides the company with the financial flexibility needed to support upcoming projects and expansions.

Positive Outlook for Q4 and 2026

Looking ahead, Allied Gold has set high expectations for the fourth quarter, with production anticipated to rise by up to 40% compared to the third quarter. The company also foresees significant improvements in costs and financial performance by 2026, driven by ongoing project developments and expansions.

Geopolitical Risks in Mali

While Allied Gold faces challenges in Mali due to recent fuel supply disruptions and potential civil unrest, these issues have not yet directly impacted the mines. The company remains vigilant in monitoring the situation to mitigate any potential risks.

Higher Royalties Due to Gold Prices

Despite improvements in operational efficiency, Allied Gold’s all-in sustaining costs were affected by higher royalties resulting from increased gold prices. This factor underscores the complex dynamics of operating in a fluctuating commodity market.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Allied Gold’s guidance for the upcoming fiscal quarter and beyond remains optimistic. The company anticipates a notable increase in production at Sadiola and Bonikro, with expectations of up to 40% growth in the fourth quarter. The Sadiola Phase 1 expansion and Kurmuk development are on track, with Kurmuk expected to commence production by mid-2026. Allied Gold aims to exceed 375,000 ounces in production by 2025, with consistent quarterly outputs of 100,000 ounces at improved costs.

In conclusion, Allied Gold Corporation’s earnings call highlighted a strong operational performance and a positive outlook for the future. Despite facing geopolitical challenges and higher costs due to gold prices, the company remains well-positioned financially and operationally to achieve its growth objectives. Investors can look forward to continued progress on key projects and improvements in production and cost efficiency.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement