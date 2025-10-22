Allied Critical Metals Reports Promising Tungsten Assay Results at Borralha Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DeepRock Minerals ( (TSE:ACM) ) just unveiled an update.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. announced significant assay results from its ongoing drill program at the Borralha Tungsten Project in Portugal. The results revealed stronger, wider, and higher-grade mineralization than expected, particularly at the Santa Helena Breccia, which supports a robust outlook for the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment. These findings enhance the project’s resource growth potential and strategic importance in the tungsten market, as global demand for the mineral rises.

Allied Critical Metals Inc. is a company focused on its 100% owned past producing Borralha and Vila Verde tungsten projects in northern Portugal. The company operates within the mining industry, specifically targeting tungsten, a critical mineral with increasing demand due to supply chain restrictions from non-Western countries.

