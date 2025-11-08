Alliant Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Alliant Energy Corporation ( (LNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alliant Energy Corporation presented to its investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation is a prominent energy services provider based in Madison, Wisconsin, primarily serving the Midwest with regulated electricity and natural gas through its utility subsidiaries, Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company. The company is a component of the S&P 500 and trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol LNT.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Alliant Energy announced a narrowed ongoing earnings guidance range for 2025, reflecting solid performance through the quarter. The company also provided guidance for 2026, projecting a notable increase in earnings per share and an elevated annual common stock dividend target. Additionally, the company highlighted a significant increase in contracted data center demand and a substantial rise in its capital expenditure forecast to meet growing energy demands.

Key financial metrics from the report indicate a slight decrease in GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, although ongoing EPS showed a modest improvement. For the first nine months of 2025, both GAAP and ongoing EPS exhibited strong growth compared to the previous year. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its energy resources and infrastructure is evident in its increased capital expenditure plans, aimed at accommodating the anticipated 50% growth in peak load demand by 2030.

Alliant Energy’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future prospects, emphasizing its commitment to achieving its full-year earnings and dividend targets. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, particularly in the data center sector, while maintaining a balanced approach that prioritizes customer-focused investments and long-term affordability.

Looking ahead, Alliant Energy’s management is confident in sustaining its growth trajectory, supported by a robust pipeline of projects and strategic initiatives. The company aims to continue delivering value to its shareholders and fostering economic development in the communities it serves, leveraging its strong operational performance and strategic investments.

