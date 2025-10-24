AllianceBernstein Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

AllianceBernstein Holding ( (AB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AllianceBernstein Holding presented to its investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a global investment management firm providing research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients worldwide. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, AllianceBernstein reported a GAAP net income of $0.79 per unit and an adjusted net income of $0.86 per unit, alongside a cash distribution of $0.86 per unit. The firm highlighted strong financial and operational results, driven by strategic partnerships and enhanced client services.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 4.8% increase in net revenues compared to the previous year, reaching $1.1 billion. Adjusted operating income rose by 15% year-over-year, with an adjusted operating margin of 34.2%, up by 290 basis points. The firm also reported a 6.7% increase in assets under management (AUM), totaling $860.1 billion by the end of the quarter.

Despite challenges such as outflows in active equities and taxable fixed income, AllianceBernstein saw positive net inflows in tax-exempt and private alternative strategies. The company also noted improvements in retail channel dynamics and strong institutional demand for alternative and multi-asset solutions.

Looking ahead, AllianceBernstein remains focused on leveraging its investment expertise and distribution capabilities to deliver high-quality investment options and exceptional client service. The firm is well-positioned to navigate future challenges and aims to strengthen its market position further.

