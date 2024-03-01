Alliance Resource Partners Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has shared an update.

R. Eberley Davis has resigned from his role as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary at Alliance Resource Management GP, taking on a part-time role, while Steven Schnitzer steps up to fill the position from March 1, 2024. This executive shuffle at the helm of the general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. marks a significant change in leadership for stakeholders to watch closely.

