Alliance Nickel Secures $422,000 R&D Tax Refund

GME Resources Limited ( (AU:AXN) ) has issued an update.

Alliance Nickel Limited has announced the receipt of a $422,000 tax refund under the Australian Government’s R&D tax incentive scheme for the 2025 financial year. This refund is expected to support the company’s ongoing research and development efforts, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market positioning in the nickel industry.

More about GME Resources Limited

Alliance Nickel Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of nickel resources. The company is engaged in advancing its projects to capitalize on the growing demand for nickel, a key component in battery production and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 242,008

Current Market Cap: A$30.58M

