Alleima AB Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alleima AB ( (SE:ALLEI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alleima AB’s Q3 2025 financial results show a decline in order intake and revenues, attributed to challenging market conditions and an extended maintenance stoppage. Despite these challenges, the company is implementing cost-saving measures and restructuring to enhance operational efficiency, aiming for long-term competitiveness and sustainable growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:ALLEI) stock is a Buy with a SEK82.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alleima AB stock, see the SE:ALLEI Stock Forecast page.

More about Alleima AB

Alleima AB operates in the industrial sector, focusing on segments such as Oil and Gas, Nuclear, Medical, and Chemical and Petrochemical industries. The company is known for its Tube and Kanthal divisions, offering products and services tailored to these industries, with a strong emphasis on maintaining a diversified market exposure.

Average Trading Volume: 328,466

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK19.61B

For an in-depth examination of ALLEI stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue