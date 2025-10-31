Allegro MicroSystems Reports Strong Q2 2026 Growth

Allegro Microsystems, Inc. ( (ALGM) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Allegro Microsystems, Inc. presented to its investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a leading provider of power and sensing semiconductor solutions, primarily serving the automotive, clean energy, and industrial automation sectors. The company is known for its innovative ‘automotive grade’ technology that enhances efficiency and performance across various industries.

In its latest earnings report, Allegro MicroSystems announced a significant 14% increase in sales year-over-year, reaching $214 million for the second quarter of 2026. This growth was primarily driven by strong performances in the e-Mobility and Industrial sectors, which saw increases of 21% and 23% respectively.

Key financial highlights from the report include a non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13, marking a more than 60% increase from the previous year. The company’s automotive sales, particularly in e-Mobility and Other Auto, showed robust growth, while the data center sector achieved record sales, contributing to the overall industrial growth. Allegro’s design wins for the year have also surpassed those of fiscal 2025, indicating a positive trajectory.

Looking ahead, Allegro MicroSystems projects continued growth with expected net sales between $215 million and $225 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The company anticipates a gross margin of 49% to 51% and diluted EPS between $0.12 and $0.16, reflecting a strong outlook for the coming months.

