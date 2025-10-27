Alkermes’ Pediatric Study on OLZ/SAM: A Long-term Safety Evaluation

Alkermes plc ((ALKS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Alkermes plc is conducting a long-term safety extension study titled ‘Long-term, Safety Extension Study of OLZ/SAM in Pediatric Subjects With Schizophrenia or Bipolar I Disorder.’ The study aims to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of the drug OLZ/SAM in pediatric patients diagnosed with schizophrenia or Bipolar I disorder. This research is significant as it addresses the need for safe, long-term treatment options for these conditions in younger populations.

The intervention being tested is a fixed-dose combination of Olanzapine and Samidorphan, known as OLZ/SAM. It is administered as a coated tablet taken once daily, designed to manage symptoms of schizophrenia and Bipolar I disorder.

The study is interventional and follows a single-group assignment model with no masking, meaning all participants receive the treatment, and both researchers and participants know what treatment is being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on July 26, 2021, and is currently enrolling by invitation. The last update was submitted on October 8, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing nature, which is essential for stakeholders tracking its development.

This study update could influence Alkermes’ stock performance and investor sentiment positively, as successful results may enhance the company’s portfolio in the pediatric treatment market for mental health disorders. It also positions Alkermes competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly against companies focusing on similar conditions.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

