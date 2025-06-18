Alimak Group to Release Q2 2025 Interim Report

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Alimak Group AB ( (SE:ALIG) ).

Alimak Group has announced the release of its interim report for the second quarter of 2025, scheduled for publication on July 18. A teleconference will be held on the same day to discuss the report, featuring presentations by CEO Ole Kristian Jødahl and CFO Sylvain Grange. This event provides an opportunity for investors, analysts, and financial media to engage with the company’s leadership and gain insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

Alimak Group is a global provider of sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The company operates in more than 120 countries, focusing on enhancing customer value through improved safety, productivity, and cost efficiency. Their product portfolio includes elevators, service lifts, hoists, platforms, and building maintenance units, along with height safety equipment and a global after-sales service model. Founded in 1948 in Sweden, Alimak Group is headquartered in Stockholm and employs around 3,000 people across 26 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries.

