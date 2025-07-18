Alimak Group Reports Strong H1 2025 Performance and Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alimak Group AB ( (SE:ALIG) ) has provided an announcement.

Alimak Group AB reported a strong performance for the first half of 2025, with a 4% order intake growth and a 7% revenue increase at constant currencies, despite challenges like tariffs and geopolitical instability. The company announced a strategic acquisition of Century Elevators Inc’s industrial elevator business in North America, aiming to enhance its Industrial division. Additionally, Alimak plans restructuring in its Facade Access division to improve margins, with expected annual savings starting in 2026. The company remains committed to its growth strategy and will discuss future plans at an upcoming Capital Market Day.

More about Alimak Group AB

Alimak Group AB operates in the industrial equipment sector, specializing in vertical access solutions. The company provides products and services such as construction hoists, industrial elevators, and facade access equipment, with a focus on infrastructure projects and refurbishment.

Average Trading Volume: 58,229

Current Market Cap: SEK16.76B

