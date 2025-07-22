Alfa Laval Reports Q2 2025 Results and Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alfa Laval AB ( (SE:ALFA) ) has provided an update.

Alfa Laval’s Q2 2025 report shows a decline in order intake by 14%, with net sales decreasing by 4%. Despite these declines, the company achieved a 2% increase in adjusted EBITA and a 19% rise in net income. The acquisition of the cryogenic business from Fives is expected to enhance Alfa Laval’s Energy Division, adding significant value to its order book and potentially increasing divisional margins. The company anticipates stable demand in the third quarter, with the cryogenic business contributing to higher demand, while trade disputes have limited impact on order intake and margins.

Alfa Laval AB operates in the engineering sector, focusing on energy, marine, and food & water industries. The company provides products and services such as heat exchangers, separators, pumps, and valves, with a strong market presence in sustainable and efficient solutions.

