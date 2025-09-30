Alfa Financial Software Updates Shareholder Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alfa Financial Software plc ( (GB:ALFA) ) has provided an update.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC announced that as of 30 September 2025, the company’s total voting rights stand at 296,612,144, following the issuance of 300,000,000 ordinary shares, with 3,387,856 held in Treasury and thus non-voting. This update is in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rule, allowing shareholders to calculate their interest in the company. This announcement underscores Alfa’s transparency in shareholder communications and its adherence to regulatory requirements, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and market integrity.

Spark’s Take on GB:ALFA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ALFA is a Outperform.

Alfa Financial Software plc scores well due to its strong financial performance, characterized by robust revenue and profit growth, and healthy cash flow generation. Technical analysis supports a positive trend, while valuation metrics indicate fair pricing with a decent dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score significantly.

More about Alfa Financial Software plc

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC is a leading developer of mission-critical software for the asset finance industry. Since 1990, Alfa has been delivering advanced technology solutions that support automotive, equipment, and wholesale finance operations globally. Their flagship product, Alfa Systems, is a SaaS platform that provides comprehensive functionality for originations, servicing, and collections, and is operational in 37 countries. Alfa is known for its exceptional customer satisfaction and long-term value delivery, with offices across Europe, Australasia, and the Americas.

Average Trading Volume: 340,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £684.9M

