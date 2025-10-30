Alerus Financial Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alerus Financial ( (ALRS) ) has issued an update.

On October 30, 2025, Alerus Financial Corporation reported a net income of $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from $20.3 million in the previous quarter but an increase from $5.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. The company achieved a record net interest income of $43.1 million and maintained a strong return on average total assets. Alerus continues to see growth in loans, deposits, and assets under management, driven by strategic acquisitions and enhancements in its commercial wealth bank. The company’s focus on disciplined execution and client expansion aims to deliver superior returns and shareholder value despite potential economic uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (ALRS) stock is a Buy with a $24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alerus Financial stock, see the ALRS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALRS is a Outperform.

Alerus Financial’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, which highlight robust revenue growth and cash flow generation. The valuation is fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Technical analysis shows neutral momentum, which slightly tempers the score. The absence of significant corporate events means the focus remains on financial and operational metrics.

More about Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of services including commercial banking, retirement, benefits, and wealth management. The company focuses on relationship-driven commercial banking and has a diversified business model that supports long-term success.

Average Trading Volume: 80,411

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $532.6M

