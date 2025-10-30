Aldebaran’s Altar Project PEA Reveals 48-Year Mine Life and $2 Billion NPV

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aldebaran Resources Inc ( (TSE:ALDE) ) has provided an update.

Aldebaran Resources Inc. has announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Altar copper-gold project, revealing a 48-year mine life with an after-tax NPV of $2 billion and an IRR of 20.5%. The project, which includes both open pit and underground operations, is expected to produce significant annual copper equivalent output, with robust economics and competitive cost profiles. The assessment highlights the project’s potential to become a major copper operation, aligning with Argentina’s pro-business policies and rising global copper demand. The collaboration with Nuton suggests potential cost reductions and ESG benefits, positioning Aldebaran for transformative growth in the coming months.

Aldebaran Resources Inc’s overall stock score is weighed down by significant financial challenges, including a lack of revenue and negative cash flows, despite a strong cash position. Technical indicators suggest bearish sentiment, and the high P/E ratio reflects overvaluation concerns. The recent positive corporate event of granting stock options offers some strategic alignment benefits but does not substantially impact the overall financial outlook.

Aldebaran Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper and gold projects. The company holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project located in San Juan, Argentina, with the remaining 20% held by Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd.

