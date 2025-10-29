Alchemy Resources Reports Quarterly Cash Flow with Focus on Exploration Investments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alchemy Resources Limited ( (AU:ALY) ) has issued an announcement.

Alchemy Resources Limited reported its quarterly cash flow, highlighting a net cash outflow from operating activities amounting to $47,000 and a significant investment in exploration and evaluation costing $394,000. The report indicates a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to exploration activities, which may impact its financial position and require strategic financing or operational adjustments.

More about Alchemy Resources Limited

Alchemy Resources Limited is a company involved in the mining exploration industry, focusing on the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company operates primarily in the exploration of tenements and other related activities.

Average Trading Volume: 6,290,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.88M

