Alchemy Resources Advances Exploration Across Key Projects

Alchemy Resources Limited ( (AU:ALY) ) has issued an announcement.

Alchemy Resources Limited has made significant progress in its exploration activities across key projects in Western Australia and New South Wales. At the Karonie Project, aircore drilling commenced on high-priority lithium targets, while a binding agreement was executed with Newcam Minerals for the Bryah iron ore assets, allowing Newcam to earn a 60% interest. In New South Wales, the Lachlan Projects yielded promising assay results, confirming and expanding the known mineralized footprint, with plans for further drilling. These developments position Alchemy well to advance multiple discovery opportunities, supported by strong joint venture partnerships.

More about Alchemy Resources Limited

Alchemy Resources Limited is an exploration company focused on the mining industry, primarily dealing with gold, lithium, base metals, and iron ore. The company operates in Western Australia and New South Wales, with a market focus on advancing exploration activities and unlocking value across its diversified portfolio of mineral assets.

