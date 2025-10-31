Alamos Gold Reports Record Cash Flow Amid Challenges

Alamos Gold, Inc. ( (AGI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alamos Gold, Inc. presented to its investors.

Alamos Gold Inc., a prominent player in the gold mining industry, is known for its operations across North America, focusing on sustainable and high-return growth projects. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Alamos Gold announced record free cash flow of $130 million, driven by increased production and margin expansion despite some operational challenges. The company produced 141,700 ounces of gold, a 3% increase from the previous quarter, although slightly below guidance due to unplanned downtime at the Magino mill and a seismic event at Island Gold. Alamos Gold sold 136,473 ounces of gold at an average price of $3,359 per ounce, generating record revenues of $462.3 million. The company reported net earnings of $276.3 million, with adjusted net earnings at $155.5 million. Looking ahead, Alamos Gold expects a significant improvement in the fourth quarter with an 18% production increase and a 5% cost decrease. The company remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, particularly with the ongoing Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold and the Lynn Lake project, which are expected to drive substantial production increases and cost reductions in the coming years.

