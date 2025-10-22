Alamos Gold Completes Sale of Quartz Mountain Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alamos Gold ( (TSE:AGI) ) has provided an announcement.

Alamos Gold Inc. has completed the sale of its option to earn a 100% interest in the Quartz Mountain Gold Project to Q-Gold Resources Ltd. The transaction includes an initial payment of $2.85 million in cash and the issuance of 13,924,702 common shares of Q-Gold to Alamos, representing a 9.99% equity interest. The remaining consideration of up to $18.15 million will be paid in cash or shares over the next three years, including guaranteed and milestone payments. This sale allows Alamos to focus on its core operations and growth projects, potentially enhancing its market positioning and operational focus.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:AGI) stock is a Buy with a C$65.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alamos Gold stock, see the TSE:AGI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AGI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AGI is a Outperform.

Alamos Gold’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, offset by high valuation concerns and neutral technical indicators. The company’s robust revenue growth and strategic expansion plans are promising, but increased cost guidance and operational challenges pose risks.

More about Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with operations in North America, including the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. The company is focused on sustainable development and has a portfolio of growth projects, employing over 2,400 people. Alamos Gold is publicly traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol AGI.

Average Trading Volume: 1,229,047

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.77B

