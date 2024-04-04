Alamos Gold Bolsters Position in Argonaut

Alamos Gold, Inc. (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc. has completed a substantial private placement by acquiring 13.8% of Argonaut Gold Inc.’s common shares for C$50 million, as part of a broader agreement to eventually acquire all outstanding shares. This strategic investment, acquired at C$0.286 per share, will provide Argonaut with necessary funds for immediate liquidity, the advancement of its Magino Gold mine, and other operational needs.

