Akeso’s Promising Advances in Cancer Treatment: A Study Update

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akeso, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘An Open Label, Multi-center, Phase Ib/II Clinical Study of AK109 Combined With AK104 to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Anti-tumor Activity in Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of the drug combination AK109 and AK104 in patients with advanced solid tumors, a significant step in cancer treatment research.

The intervention involves the experimental use of two drugs, AK109 and AK104, administered in combination. This treatment is designed to explore its potential anti-tumor effects and how well patients can tolerate it.

The study is interventional with a sequential model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It is currently in the recruitment phase, indicating ongoing patient enrollment to evaluate the drug’s effects.

The study began on October 29, 2021, with the last update submitted on March 11, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the study, providing a timeline for potential results and further developments.

For investors, this study update could influence Akeso’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance the company’s market position in oncology. The competitive landscape in cancer treatment is intense, and advancements in this study could position Akeso favorably against its peers.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

