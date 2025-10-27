Akeso’s Phase III Study on AK104 for HCC: A Potential Game Changer?

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Akeso, Inc. is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-blind, Phase III Clinical Study on the Efficacy and Safety of AK104 Versus Placebo as Adjuvant Therapy for Hepatocellular Carcinoma With High Risk of Recurrence After Curative Resection.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AK104 as an adjuvant therapy in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who are at high risk of recurrence following curative resection. This research is significant as it explores potential improvements in post-surgical outcomes for HCC patients.

The intervention being tested is AK104, a biological treatment administered intravenously every three weeks. It is designed to serve as an active comparator against a placebo, with the goal of preventing disease progression or recurrence in HCC patients.

The study follows a randomized, double-blind, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking (participant, care provider, investigator, outcomes assessor). Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on assessing AK104’s effectiveness compared to a placebo in preventing HCC recurrence.

The study began on August 4, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is projected for March 11, 2025, which is also the last update date, indicating the study’s ongoing status and progress.

This clinical update could influence Akeso’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the oncology sector. The study’s progress is crucial for stakeholders monitoring advancements in HCC treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue