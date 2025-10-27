Akeso’s Phase II Study on Ovarian Cancer: A Potential Game-Changer?

Akeso, Inc. ((HK:9926)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akeso, Inc. is conducting an exploratory, multi-cohort Phase II study titled An Exploratory, Multi-cohort Phase II Study of Combination Therapy With AK104 and AK112 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of combination therapies involving AK104 and AK112 in treating recurrent ovarian cancer, a significant area of unmet medical need.

The interventions being tested are drugs AK104 and AK112, both administered intravenously, either alone or in combination with chemotherapy. These treatments are designed to target cancer cells more effectively and improve patient outcomes.

The study follows a non-randomized, sequential intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. This design allows for a structured evaluation of the drug combinations’ effects on ovarian cancer.

The study began on August 15, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on March 11, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This study could significantly impact Akeso’s stock performance by demonstrating the potential of AK104 and AK112 in a competitive oncology market. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position Akeso favorably against competitors in the cancer treatment landscape.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

