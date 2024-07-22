Akeso, Inc. Appoints New CFO, Dr. Bing Wang

Akeso, Inc. (HK:9926) has released an update.

Akeso, Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm, announced the appointment of Bing C. Wang, Ph.D., as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 22, 2024. Dr. Wang, an experienced biotech executive, joins the company with a rich background, including previous roles as CFO of Cellectis S.A. and CEO of Refuge Biotechnologies, Inc. The company’s board expressed enthusiasm for Dr. Wang’s arrival and the expertise he brings to Akeso’s financial strategies.

