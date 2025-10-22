Aker BP Concludes Employee Share Purchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aker BP ASA ( (GB:0M5J) ) has issued an announcement.

Aker BP has completed its annual share purchase program for employees, selling 1,265,328 shares at a discounted price of NOK 196.43 per share, with a three-year lock-up period. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to employee investment and may enhance stakeholder confidence in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0M5J) stock is a Buy with a NOK288.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aker BP ASA stock, see the GB:0M5J Stock Forecast page.

More about Aker BP ASA

Aker BP is a leading exploration and production company focused on oil and gas operations on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company operates several field centers, including Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Ula, and Valhall, and is a key partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. Headquartered in Fornebu, Norway, Aker BP is listed on the Oslo Børs under the ticker AKRBP.

Average Trading Volume: 827,741

Current Market Cap: NOK155.5B

For detailed information about 0M5J stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue