Aker BP ASA Announces Ex-Dividend Trading Date

An announcement from Aker BP ASA ( (GB:0M5J) ) is now available.

Aker BP ASA announced that its shares will be traded ex-dividend at USD 0.63 per share starting from July 18, 2025, with the payment date expected around July 28, 2025. This announcement is part of Aker BP’s ongoing financial operations and reflects its commitment to providing shareholder value, potentially impacting investor relations and market perceptions.

Aker BP is a prominent exploration and production company specializing in oil and gas activities on the Norwegian continental shelf. It operates several field centers, including Alvheim, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Ula, and Valhall, and is a significant partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. The company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway, and is publicly traded on the Oslo Børs under the ticker AKRBP.

Average Trading Volume: 1,288,466

Current Market Cap: NOK160.9B

