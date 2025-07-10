Aker ASA Subsidiary Completes Strategic Share Exchange with SBB

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Aker ASA ( (AKAAF) ) is now available.

Aker Property Group AS, a subsidiary of Aker ASA, has completed a share exchange transaction involving its subsidiary APG Invest AS and Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (SBB). This transaction results in APG holding a significant portion of SBB’s voting rights, marking a strategic move following necessary Foreign Direct Investment clearances.

