Akamai Launches AI Inference Cloud with NVIDIA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Akamai ( (AKAM) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Akamai Technologies launched the Akamai Inference Cloud, a platform designed to enable AI inferencing at the edge of the internet. This platform, leveraging NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure, aims to transform AI applications by providing low-latency, real-time processing close to users, thus enhancing AI’s decision-making capabilities globally. The launch is expected to significantly impact AI’s scalability and performance, offering benefits like instant financial insights, real-time decision-making, and enhanced physical AI operations. Akamai Inference Cloud is initially available in 20 global locations, with plans for further expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (AKAM) stock is a Buy with a $83.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Akamai stock, see the AKAM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AKAM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AKAM is a Outperform.

Akamai’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, particularly in cloud and security growth. However, technical indicators suggest a lack of momentum, and valuation metrics are moderate. The company’s strategic focus on cloud and security solutions offers promising growth prospects, but profitability pressures and increased leverage remain concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on AKAM stock, click here.

More about Akamai

Akamai is a cybersecurity and cloud computing company known for its market-leading security solutions and global operations. It provides defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications, offering full-stack cloud computing solutions on a highly distributed platform. Akamai is trusted by global enterprises for its reliability, scale, and expertise.

Average Trading Volume: 1,881,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.76B

For detailed information about AKAM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue