aka Brands Elects New Board Members at Annual Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

aka Brands Holding Corp ( (AKA) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On May 27, 2025, aka Brands Holding Corp held its annual meeting of shareholders, with 77.56% of total shares represented. During the meeting, Christopher Dean, Ilene Eskenazi, and Matthew Hamilton were elected to the board of directors for terms ending in 2028. Additionally, the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, was ratified.

The most recent analyst rating on (AKA) stock is a Hold with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on aka Brands Holding Corp stock, see the AKA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AKA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AKA is a Neutral.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp faces significant financial challenges, including ongoing losses and high leverage, which weigh heavily on its overall stock attractiveness. While there is positive sales growth and strategic initiatives are underway, these are counterbalanced by negative earnings, valuation concerns, and potential tariff impacts. Technical indicators also suggest caution due to potential downward pressure.

To see Spark’s full report on AKA stock, click here.

More about aka Brands Holding Corp

Average Trading Volume: 12,877

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $135.4M

For an in-depth examination of AKA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.