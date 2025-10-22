AJ Bell PLC Executes Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AJ BELL PLC ( (GB:AJB) ) has shared an update.

AJ Bell PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 68,868 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 537.27 pence per share. This move is part of a broader £25 million buyback initiative announced earlier in the year. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 403,061,295, which will impact the voting rights and shareholding calculations for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AJB) stock is a Sell with a £475.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AJ BELL PLC stock, see the GB:AJB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AJB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AJB is a Outperform.

AJ Bell PLC’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust revenue growth, high profitability, and financial stability are significant strengths. While the valuation is on the higher side, the stock’s technical momentum supports a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AJB stock, click here.

More about AJ BELL PLC

AJ Bell PLC operates in the financial services industry, providing investment platforms and stockbroking services primarily focused on individual investors and financial advisers in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 767,477

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.14B

For an in-depth examination of AJB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue