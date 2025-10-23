AJ Bell Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AJ BELL PLC ( (GB:AJB) ) has provided an announcement.

AJ Bell PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 70,099 of its ordinary shares through Jefferies International Limited. This move, part of a £25 million buyback initiative announced earlier in the year, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. The purchased shares will be canceled, leaving the company with 402,991,196 shares in issue, which represents the total voting rights in the company.

More about AJ BELL PLC

AJ Bell PLC operates in the financial services industry, offering investment platforms and services primarily focused on retail investors and financial advisers.

