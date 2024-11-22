AIX Inc. Strengthens Leadership with New Co-CEO

Fanhua (AIFU) has released an update.

AIX Inc. has appointed Ning Li as Co-CEO and Executive Director, bringing his extensive financial expertise to the leadership team. This move is expected to bolster AIX’s strategic vision in the competitive financial services market. Established in Guangzhou and listed on NASDAQ, AIX is committed to empowering independent financial advisors with comprehensive business solutions.

