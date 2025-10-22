AITX Expands into UK with New Master Distributor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( (AITX) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 22, 2025, AITX’s RAD announced the appointment of Property Security Services PSS Ltd. (Propertysec) as its Master Distributor for the UK, marking a significant step in RAD’s international expansion. This partnership aims to introduce RAD’s AI-powered security solutions to the UK market, leveraging Propertysec’s expertise in property protection. This move follows RAD’s recent expansion into Latin America and strengthens its presence in Europe, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative security technologies and expand its market reach.

Spark’s Take on AITX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AITX is a Neutral.

AITX’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance and lack of technical and valuation data. However, positive corporate events provide some optimism for future growth, particularly in expanding markets.

More about Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (AITX), through its subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), operates in the security and guarding services industry, offering AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service. Their products, such as ROSA™, RIO™, and ROAMEO™, aim to reduce costs and improve efficiency by replacing traditional manned security with robotic solutions. The company focuses on various sectors, including enterprises, government, and healthcare, and has a strong pipeline of potential clients, including Fortune 500 companies.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.7M

