AirTrip Corp. Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q4 2024

AirTrip ( (JP:6191) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AirTrip Corp. announced its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024, reporting a slight decline in revenue to 6,360 million yen. The company’s operating profit decreased significantly by 33.3%, while the profit before tax increased by 17.2%, and quarterly net income saw a substantial rise of 47.6%. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, indicates expected growth in net sales but a significant drop in operating income and profit attributable to owners of the parent, reflecting potential challenges in maintaining profitability amid market fluctuations.

More about AirTrip

AirTrip Corp. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the travel and tourism industry. The company offers various travel-related services and solutions, focusing on enhancing travel experiences for customers.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $189.2M

