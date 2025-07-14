Airtel Africa to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

The latest announcement is out from Airtel Africa Plc ( (GB:AAF) ).

Airtel Africa announced it will release its financial results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, on July 24, 2025. The announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s operational performance and market positioning in the competitive telecommunications sector across Africa.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AAF) stock is a Hold with a £1.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Airtel Africa Plc stock, see the GB:AAF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AAF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AAF is a Outperform.

Airtel Africa’s stock score is driven by strong technical momentum and positive corporate events, particularly the share buy-back program, which enhances shareholder value. However, the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, and financial performance shows areas for improvement, particularly in managing leverage and boosting profitability.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AAF stock, click here.

More about Airtel Africa Plc

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, operating in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers integrated mobile voice, data, and mobile money services both nationally and internationally, focusing on enhancing customer experience and transforming lives across the continent.

Average Trading Volume: 4,215,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.78B

For an in-depth examination of AAF stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue