Airtasker Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

The latest update is out from Airtasker Ltd ( (AU:ART) ).

Airtasker Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for November 26, 2025. The meeting will be conducted as a hybrid event, allowing attendance both in-person and virtually. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting on resolutions, either in advance via proxy or during the meeting. The company’s directors recommend voting in favor of all resolutions, emphasizing the importance of shareholder engagement in the decision-making process.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ART) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Airtasker Ltd

Airtasker Ltd operates in the online services industry, offering a platform that connects people who need tasks done with those willing to do them. The company focuses on a wide range of services, from home cleaning to skilled trades, catering to both local and broader markets.

Average Trading Volume: 321,102

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$168.3M



